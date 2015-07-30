Letter to the editor

To the editor:

I would like to bring to your attention that on your Thursday, June 4 issue of the paper, on page 2, bottom half of the page, there is a an article named "Spying is keeping special brownies away."

This particular article is infested with misinformation. And on top of that Edward Snowden's name is misspelled.

How serious do you think people will take F5 after such vital misunderstandings and confusions in this context? You draw your own conclusions. This message is only intended in a constructive criticism manner.

Wish you and your paper the best of luck.

— Simon Atanasov