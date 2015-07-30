Dead-Beats bring big sound to Dead Martin

The popular Final Friday show The Dead Martin Variety Hour at Roxy's Downtown has been chugging along to capacity crowds all year. This month, they're raising the stakes with the addition of a "biggish band," a new drinks menu, and promos with local businesses. The new band and other elements will debut at this month's show, Friday, July 31 at 11 p.m.

Dead Martin creator Don Winsor (yes, that Don Winsor from these pages) explains, "It was clear that it was time for the show to grow and continue to evolve to a new level." Bassist and regular Roxy's band member Andrew Bowers proposed adding a show band with a full horn section to give a big-band feel, and The Dead Beats were born. "Andy has done some killer new arrangements and has gathered some great players; they are going to really surprise people who've become regular attendees," Winsor said. "Then the band has to endure the rest of the show, just like the audience."

Also debuting will be a selection of cold brew based cocktails created by Reverie Roasters, a special surprise to go along with this month's show theme from Monica's Bundt Cake, a new zombie eye martini, and a special VIP section for the most ardent fans.

Roxy's mainstage show, Pageant: A Musical Comedy Beauty Contest, opens just before Dead Martin on Friday night at 8 p.m. The popular send-up of the pageant world hasn't been seen in Wichita for 15 years, when it had played for multiple extended runs. Pageant runs Thursdays-Saturdays through Sept. 12 and features Kyle Vespestad, Brad Purkey, Ryan Ehresman, Erik Gosnell, Joe Consiglio, Dylan Mark Lewis, along with Don Winsor as Frankie Cavalier.

Tickets for Dead Martin are $10 in advance (until 5 p.m. Friday) and $15 at the door, or $30 for the limited VIP package. Pageant is $25 show only or $40 show and dinner. Tickets and information for both shows are available by calling Roxy's at (316) 265-4400.