Astropoop!
The skinny on your month.
Week rating: F5
Mark Ruffalo will appear to you in a dream and say, "Don't stop believing." This month: Become a motivational speaker — no, become the best motivational speaker.
Week rating: F4
You will have phenomenal customer service on a budget airline soon. So phenomenal that the reenactment for Ghost Hunters will require trick photography. This month: Bring back disco, in your own small way.
Week rating: F5
Your sweetheart will surprise you with a birthday trip to Tulsa. The surprise is mostly in that your birthday was months ago, but still. This month: Impress your friends and neighbors with a home-made ambrosia salad.
Week rating: F3
Your new BFF will be riding the West Maple bus at 4:30 on a Thursday afternoon. This month: Bake a pizza with the one you love.
Week rating: F4
You'll be sent on a last-minute trip to Fresno on a Tuesday. There will be no need to pack either pair of thongs. This month: Bring home a pair of gently used hotel slippers for your bestie.
Week rating: F3
Your bestie will go to Fresno and only bring you a pair of stupid slippers. This month: Treat yourself to a double-dip sundae.
Week rating: F5
You'll be surprised to find a golden ticket in your mailbox tomorrow. This month: Swing by the Wonka factory for a tour.
Week rating: F2
Not only is your personality magnetic, you will soon become magnetic magnetic. This month: Don't be a peak-too-sooner.
Week rating: F4
This literally is your first rodeo. This month: Eat watermelon every day.
Week rating: F1
You are literally the last person in the world to see Ghost. This month: Take a trip to fabulous, glamorous Cleveland!
Week rating: F3
No one will complain if you start your holiday baking NOW. This month: Go easy on the egg nog.
Week rating: F4
You will soon celebrate your 100th straight day of wearing plaid. This month: Take tap-dancing lessons with your cube-mate.